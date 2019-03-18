Guest : Deon Robbertze The Center of Regenerative Design and Collaboration (CRDC) have perfected a technique that allows any piece of plastic to be regenerated & combined with a standard sand-cement mixture to produce a highly resistant, durable cement or cement block while providing a viable up-cycling usage of this waste material. The product has been tested and applied Costa Rica for the past two years with great success . Joining us on the line is CRDC South Africa lead partner Deon Robbertze
Up cycling plastic & building houses
31 March 2019 10:40 PM
31 March 2019 10:01 PM
31 March 2019 9:32 PM
28 March 2019 10:06 PM
28 March 2019 9:47 PM
28 March 2019 9:40 PM
28 March 2019 8:56 PM
28 March 2019 8:39 PM
27 March 2019 10:03 PM
27 March 2019 9:48 PM