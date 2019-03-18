Tonight with Lester Podcast

Up cycling plastic & building houses


Guest : Deon Robbertze The Center of Regenerative Design and Collaboration (CRDC) have perfected a technique that allows any piece of plastic to be regenerated & combined with a standard sand-cement mixture to produce a highly resistant, durable cement or cement block while providing a viable up-cycling usage of this waste material. The product has been tested and applied Costa Rica for the past two years with great success . Joining us on the line is CRDC South Africa lead partner Deon Robbertze

EWN Headlines
Maimane: 'We need a govt that doesn’t think of clever ways to steal money'
Maimane: 'We need a govt that doesn’t think of clever ways to steal money'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane told a crowd in Kimberley that South Africans are tired of corruption.
Consumers to dig deeper into pockets as electrity tariff, fuel price hikes hit
Consumers to dig deeper into pockets as electrity tariff, fuel price hikes hit

Experts are warning that the tough economic times may lead to more uncertainty about the country's investment market.
UPDATE: Four killed, two wounded in Hout Bay taxi rank shooting
UPDATE: Four killed, two wounded in Hout Bay taxi rank shooting

The latest shooting comes just days after a separate gunbattle in the area between rival taxi groups, in which one person was killed.
