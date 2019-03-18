18 March 2019 9:57 PM

Guests : https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/christelle-dreyer Broken bones don’t bother Christelle Dreyer. She’s fractured so many she’s lost count. Dreyer has osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bones. But it hasn’t held Dreyer back from following her purpose. Although physical activities can cause Dreyer harm, she relishes every movement. A graphic designer by profession, dance allows Dreyer unfettered freedom. She discovered her passion at a young age, and has pursued it for nearly two decades since. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/quintin-goliath Quinton Goliath grew up on the Cape Flats with a family of musicians. At the age of eight, he trained in piano and later added guitar to his musical repertoire. Goliath soon found himself in tune with the powerful messages in rap and hip-hop. Mixing music and witty phrases gave Goliath a profound connection to the issues of identity surrounding him. The artist, known as Jitsvinger, now pursues music according to his own beat. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/andrew-patterson Andrew Patterson wasn’t sure where the road would take him. He’d just been retrenched. Clutching the steering wheel in traffic, Patterson faced the mountain that loomed ahead. In that moment, he had an epiphany. The avid hiker realised he could use his unexpected spare time for a purpose. He resolved to climb Table Mountain every single day for a year to raise funds for three charities close to his heart. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/buffel ( our very first animal contestant) A strange creature arrives on South African shores every year. He’s big. He’s bumbling. He’s Buffel, a southern elephant seal. Annually, the mammals seek safety on land to shed their old fur and grow a new coat. The process can take up to a month. They usually gather on sub-Antarctic and Antarctic islands in large colonies. But Buffel is an anomaly. Alone, this seal travels thousands of kilometres to moult on our West Coast. The first sighting of Buffel was in 2014 in Buffels Bay, hence his nickname. To track the seal’s movements, the Department of Environmental Affairs tagged him as number 16577. Where he’s from remains a mystery, but a scar above Buffel’s eye hints at a tumultuous journey. His closest possible home is Marion Island, nearly 2 000 kilometres away. But clearly, Buffel has a preference for our coastline. He’s since returned to Kommetjie, Paternoster, and Duiker Island, just off Cape Point. Earlier this year, Buffel plonked himself on the beach at Fish Hoek for just over three weeks. He did little else but moult and chill. Buffel’s time in Fish Hoek naturally attracted curiosity, with many flocking to the beach to snap his photo. Locals cordoned off his spot to give him his space. As the largest of their species – males can weigh up to 4 000 kilograms – it’s best to steer clear of southern elephant seals. But Buffel is irresistible, and has become somewhat of a celebrity in South Africa. While we can appreciate his presence, we must respect him too. Our shores belong to every creature. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/roushanna-gray Roushanna Gray takes a bite of a delicate blossom. It’s not unusual to see her include buds, petals and leaves that she’s foraged in her meals. Gray aims to reveal a new perspective of the Western Cape’s flora to others. Her work involves taking groups walking through the untamed wilderness, or into a studio bursting with foliage. Each season produces a fresh harvest. Gray’s pupils get to examine the unique flowers, roots and shoots up close. Following her lead, they are taught how to harvest and use them in cooking or for medicinal purposes.