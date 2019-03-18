Tonight with Lester Podcast

#BeautifulNews


Guests : https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/christelle-dreyer Broken bones don’t bother Christelle Dreyer. She’s fractured so many she’s lost count. Dreyer has osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bones. But it hasn’t held Dreyer back from following her purpose. Although physical activities can cause Dreyer harm, she relishes every movement. A graphic designer by profession, dance allows Dreyer unfettered freedom. She discovered her passion at a young age, and has pursued it for nearly two decades since. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/quintin-goliath Quinton Goliath grew up on the Cape Flats with a family of musicians. At the age of eight, he trained in piano and later added guitar to his musical repertoire. Goliath soon found himself in tune with the powerful messages in rap and hip-hop. Mixing music and witty phrases gave Goliath a profound connection to the issues of identity surrounding him. The artist, known as Jitsvinger, now pursues music according to his own beat. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/andrew-patterson Andrew Patterson wasn’t sure where the road would take him. He’d just been retrenched. Clutching the steering wheel in traffic, Patterson faced the mountain that loomed ahead. In that moment, he had an epiphany. The avid hiker realised he could use his unexpected spare time for a purpose. He resolved to climb Table Mountain every single day for a year to raise funds for three charities close to his heart. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/buffel ( our very first animal contestant) A strange creature arrives on South African shores every year. He’s big. He’s bumbling. He’s Buffel, a southern elephant seal. Annually, the mammals seek safety on land to shed their old fur and grow a new coat. The process can take up to a month. They usually gather on sub-Antarctic and Antarctic islands in large colonies. But Buffel is an anomaly. Alone, this seal travels thousands of kilometres to moult on our West Coast. The first sighting of Buffel was in 2014 in Buffels Bay, hence his nickname. To track the seal’s movements, the Department of Environmental Affairs tagged him as number 16577. Where he’s from remains a mystery, but a scar above Buffel’s eye hints at a tumultuous journey. His closest possible home is Marion Island, nearly 2 000 kilometres away. But clearly, Buffel has a preference for our coastline. He’s since returned to Kommetjie, Paternoster, and Duiker Island, just off Cape Point. Earlier this year, Buffel plonked himself on the beach at Fish Hoek for just over three weeks. He did little else but moult and chill. Buffel’s time in Fish Hoek naturally attracted curiosity, with many flocking to the beach to snap his photo. Locals cordoned off his spot to give him his space. As the largest of their species – males can weigh up to 4 000 kilograms – it’s best to steer clear of southern elephant seals. But Buffel is irresistible, and has become somewhat of a celebrity in South Africa. While we can appreciate his presence, we must respect him too. Our shores belong to every creature. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/roushanna-gray Roushanna Gray takes a bite of a delicate blossom. It’s not unusual to see her include buds, petals and leaves that she’s foraged in her meals. Gray aims to reveal a new perspective of the Western Cape’s flora to others. Her work involves taking groups walking through the untamed wilderness, or into a studio bursting with foliage. Each season produces a fresh harvest. Gray’s pupils get to examine the unique flowers, roots and shoots up close. Following her lead, they are taught how to harvest and use them in cooking or for medicinal purposes.

Urban Caracal

Urban Caracal

31 March 2019 10:40 PM
Child Abduction Convention and the Inter-country Adoption Convention.

Child Abduction Convention and the Inter-country Adoption Convention.

31 March 2019 10:01 PM
Ace Magashule

Ace Magashule

31 March 2019 9:32 PM
Jed Petersen : UNIT 5

Jed Petersen : UNIT 5

28 March 2019 10:06 PM
Sio for the True Music Series

Sio for the True Music Series

28 March 2019 9:47 PM
Tech Talk with Nazareen

Tech Talk with Nazareen

28 March 2019 9:40 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

28 March 2019 8:56 PM
Patric Tariq Mellet

Patric Tariq Mellet

28 March 2019 8:39 PM
Beautiful News Winner

Beautiful News Winner

27 March 2019 10:03 PM
Legal Help with William Booth

Legal Help with William Booth

27 March 2019 9:48 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
ABSA Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
27 killed, hundreds injured, in Nepal storm
27 killed, hundreds injured, in Nepal storm

Five children were among the dead, the home ministry said, as rescuers battled to get relief supplies to the region and evacuate the injured.
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknown
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknown

The exact motive for the attack in which four people were killed and two more wounded is being investigated by police, but it's strongly believed to stem from a feud between taxi organisations.

'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from Bosasa
'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from Bosasa

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa's son admitted that Bosasa paid his company Blue Crane Capital the money as part of a business deal, which he now regrets.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us