Dangers of Loadshedding

19 March 2019 8:39 PM

Guests : Doris Johnson Keegan I'ons Over the weekend after load shedding Doris Johnson returned to her home in Clarke Estate to find clouds of smoke billowing out of it, her house unfortunately burnt down, she lost everything inside. Most homeowners don't unplug their appliances during load shedding & when Eskom eventually decides to turn the power back on there's often a power surge which can fry your appliances.