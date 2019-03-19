End of Fire Season

19 March 2019 9:30 PM

Guest : Lauren Clayton | Provincial communications officer at Working On Fire | Wild Fire season officially " ends" at the end of March but due to the dry period it's been extended to end of April. Fire fighters have been kept busy this season as the fought countless fires across the Cape. Lauren Clayton from Working on Fire joins us for a chat on how this season went & to highlight a fundraiser for out of town fire fighters that battled the flames here in the Cape.