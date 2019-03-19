19 March 2019 10:08 PM

Guest : Dasen Thathiah | Journalist at Daily Mail | The number of people killed in Mozambique by powerful storms and floods across southeastern Africa is likely to rise significantly as rescue crews are still struggling to assess the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai. More than 1,000 are feared to have died in the cyclone after it smashed into Mozambique last week, while scores were also killed in neighbouring Zimbabwe. Gift of the Givers Foundation has also dispatched a team which landed in Maputo to help with relief and rescue efforts.