19 March 2019 10:12 PM

Guest : Cam Naidoo Book Beak is a short story app that promotes African stories from published and unpublished authors. With more and more parents looking for local stories that can connect with their kids & writers looking for a market for their stories, Book beak connects the two & revenue from the app is split between the writers and the app owners Cam Naidoo joins us in studio for more on this.