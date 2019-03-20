Guest : George Van Der Berg What raised my spirits was seeing traffic officers accompanied by what I later found out were Chrysalis Academy cadets directing traffic. The traffic officer was the lead but you should have seen the cadet, the kid was enjoying himself & he was doing a great job, after about 5 minutes he handed his reflector jacket & white gloves to another cadet & the new guy took over his colleague's role. It was a beautiful site. Joining us on the line is George Van Der Berg , Training Coordinator from Chrysalis Academy
Chrysalis Academy helping motorists
|
2 April 2019 10:01 PM
|
2 April 2019 9:44 PM
|
2 April 2019 9:08 PM
|
2 April 2019 8:55 PM
|
1 April 2019 10:02 PM
|
1 April 2019 9:53 PM
|
1 April 2019 8:58 PM
|
1 April 2019 8:37 PM
|
31 March 2019 10:40 PM
|
Child Abduction Convention and the Inter-country Adoption Convention.
|
31 March 2019 10:01 PM