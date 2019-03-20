Chrysalis Academy helping motorists

20 March 2019 8:54 PM

Guest : George Van Der Berg What raised my spirits was seeing traffic officers accompanied by what I later found out were Chrysalis Academy cadets directing traffic. The traffic officer was the lead but you should have seen the cadet, the kid was enjoying himself & he was doing a great job, after about 5 minutes he handed his reflector jacket & white gloves to another cadet & the new guy took over his colleague's role. It was a beautiful site. Joining us on the line is George Van Der Berg , Training Coordinator from Chrysalis Academy