Cyclone Idai

20 March 2019 9:15 PM

Guest : Clive Mashaba We're still keeping the story of the aftermath of Cycloe Idai alive. More than one thousand people feared dead in Mozambique. With parts of Malawi and Zimbabwe also affected. The SANDF has been deployed to assist with ongoing search and rescue operations. And NGO are fearing a humanitarian disaster once the water has receded. And just because we're in Cape Town, geographically distant from the story, we can't not talk about this. It's an important story for the Southern African region. We have been trying to get hold of people in Mozambique & Zimbabwe, it's been a a struggle as most means of communication has been affected. We want to speak to ordinary people on the ground. We managed to get hold of Clive Mashaba a resident of Chipengi, Zimbabwe. He's about 80 km's away from Chimanani, where more than a hundred people are feared dead. Clive has been in contact with family in friends in that area