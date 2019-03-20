Tonight with Lester Podcast

Cyclone Idai


Guest : Clive Mashaba We're still keeping the story of the aftermath of Cycloe Idai alive. More than one thousand people feared dead in Mozambique. With parts of Malawi and Zimbabwe also affected. The SANDF has been deployed to assist with ongoing search and rescue operations. And NGO are fearing a humanitarian disaster once the water has receded. And just because we're in Cape Town, geographically distant from the story, we can't not talk about this. It's an important story for the Southern African region. We have been trying to get hold of people in Mozambique & Zimbabwe, it's been a a struggle as most means of communication has been affected. We want to speak to ordinary people on the ground. We managed to get hold of Clive Mashaba a resident of Chipengi, Zimbabwe. He's about 80 km's away from Chimanani, where more than a hundred people are feared dead. Clive has been in contact with family in friends in that area

Donald Trump & Golf

2 April 2019 10:01 PM
World Autism Day

2 April 2019 9:44 PM
Corruption & The Entrepreneur

2 April 2019 9:08 PM
Who is Nafiz Modack?

2 April 2019 8:55 PM
My pension is a burden

1 April 2019 10:02 PM
Beautiful News

1 April 2019 9:53 PM
Urban Caracal Project

1 April 2019 8:58 PM
The Week in Political Foibles

1 April 2019 8:37 PM
Urban Caracal

31 March 2019 10:40 PM
Child Abduction Convention and the Inter-country Adoption Convention.

31 March 2019 10:01 PM
Sars hopes new employee wage deal brings stability to institution
Sars hopes new employee wage deal brings stability to institution

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association have both accepted a three-year offer which includes an 8% increase for the first year.
Baby’s body discovered in Eerste River
Baby’s body discovered in Eerste River

It's not yet clear if it is one-year-old Orderick Lucas who was reported missing last week in Kuils River.
Algerian leader Bouteflika ends 20-year rule after mass protests
Algerian leader Bouteflika ends 20-year rule after mass protests

State TV later showed a frail-looking Bouteflika, dressed in a traditional winter robe, handing his resignation letter to the head of a constitutional council.
