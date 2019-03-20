Beautiful News

20 March 2019 9:20 PM

Guest : Christelle Dreyer Broken bones don’t bother Christelle Dreyer. She’s fractured so many she’s lost count. Dreyer has osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bones. But it hasn’t held her back from following her purpose. Although physical activities can cause Dreyer harm, she relishes every movement. A graphic designer by profession, dance allows Dreyer unfettered freedom. She discovered her passion at a young age, and has pursued it for nearly two decades since. She's competed in championships and performed in stage productions at the National Arts Festival, showing audiences the power of perseverance