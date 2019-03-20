Deep Sea Diving Attempt

20 March 2019 9:35 PM

Guest : Amber Fillary With just one day to go, South African free diver Amber Fillary is in Finland and is ready for her daring attempt to beat the current Guinness World Record for free diving under ice – all to raise awareness for the plight of those suffering from mental illness. Amber's record for holding her breath underwater is six minutes and she will on Thursday attempt to dive 50 metre under the ice, only wearing a swimsuit, mask and cap.