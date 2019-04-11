Your smart home can be hacked

11 April 2019 8:56 PM

Guest : Christelle Coleman The Internet of Things a term with which we are becoming increasingly familiar - refers to the interconnection of computing devices and sensors embedded into everyday objects. These objects include devices, vehicles, machines and even smart home appliances that constantly collect and exchange data via the Internet. I'm talking about smart fridges that not only keep your beer cold, but also allows you to search the internet. Or remote lightening controls. Or TV sets, that's connected directly online. Just how safe is? What happens if its hacked? Or your prepared for the eventually of having hacked appliances?