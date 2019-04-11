The Black Hole

11 April 2019 10:20 PM

Guest : Prof Roger Dean Astronomers on Wednesday unveiled the first photo of a black hole, one of the stardevouring monsters scattered throughout the universe and obscured by impenetrable shields of gravity. The image of a dark core encircled by a flame-orange halo of white-hot gas and plasma looks like any number of artists' renderings over the last 30 years. But this time, it's the real deal. Scientists have been puzzling over invisible "dark stars" since the 18th century, but never has one been spied by a telescope, much less photographed. University of Pretoria astrophysicist, Professor Roger Deane, was part of the international group of scientists who unveiling the first ever image of a black hole, he joins us on the line from Brussels