Equal Education

Guest : Ntsikilelo Dlulani   On Saturday, Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi hosted a school and campus safety dialogue at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He is urging school and campus structures to get involved in crime fighting. It's part of the campus safety program launched by the Police Minister Bheki Cele in Tshwane in May. Dlulani speaks to us about the role of police in educational institutions and why this should start at school level. She says Mkongi concentrated on university campuses

Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
Monster Jam
Monster Jam

BIG NEWS: Monsters are headed to the mother city.

EWN Headlines
Disgruntled Tiso Blackstar employees list their demands
Disgruntled Tiso Blackstar employees list their demands

Employees at Tiso Blackstar who've served their employer with a 48-hour strike notice say they were left with no other choice.
Patricia de Lille, DA public spat continues
Patricia de Lille, DA public spat continues

De Lille says the Electoral Commission's order is enough proof of the DA lies, while the party says she should focus on the serious criminal charges against her.

South Africans living abroad to vote in simplified process
South Africans living abroad to vote in simplified process

The voters are required to visit the mission indicated on their application and take with their South African IDs and valid passports.

