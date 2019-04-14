Equal Education

14 April 2019 9:36 PM

Guest : Ntsikilelo Dlulani On Saturday, Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi hosted a school and campus safety dialogue at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He is urging school and campus structures to get involved in crime fighting. It's part of the campus safety program launched by the Police Minister Bheki Cele in Tshwane in May. Dlulani speaks to us about the role of police in educational institutions and why this should start at school level. She says Mkongi concentrated on university campuses