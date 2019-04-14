14 April 2019 10:02 PM

Guest : Yazeed Kamaldien Yazeed Kamaldien is a Cape Town-based journalist and documentary filmmaker. He's following Good Party leader Patricia De Lille during her campaign to be Western Cape Premier. He follows her from the moment she resigned as mayor of the City of Cape Town, till the May 8th General Elections and beyond. He calls it a "work in progress", and he develops a character sketch on the woman who tells people to "Call me Aunty Pat"