Guest : Sharyn Spicer Sharyn Spicer is a lecturer in Sociology at the University of the Western Cape. Her work focuses on the relationship between humans and other animals, particularly pets. Sharyn is actively involved in animal welfare and is the founder and coordinator of The UWC Feral Cat Project. UWC has won a number of green campus awards - one of the points awarded is for using cats to control rodents on campus.