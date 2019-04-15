The Weekend Politics Wrap

Tonight with Lester Podcast

Guest : Solly Moeng 23 days left till the May 8th election. And campaigning is heating up. Politicians on the campaign trail is now a daily occurrence. And many of them are talking long enough to put their feet firmly in their mouths. So, as we usually do on a monday night. We bring on commentator and brand strategist Solly Moeng to tell us who said what, who said it best, and who did it worst...

Science Link

Debt write off

28 April 2019 10:38 PM
Run My Errand

Captured SA photographer is still alive, says Gift of the Givers

28 April 2019 9:34 PM
The Last Hour : Synergy of The Unknown (S.O.T.U)

Hiking With Tim Lundy

25 April 2019 9:40 PM
Things to do this Freedom Day

Evicted Farm workers

25 April 2019 8:34 PM
Beautiful News Winner

Dulcie September podcast

24 April 2019 9:44 PM
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal
The state capture commission has heard shocking revelations of how some government officials and ANC members benefited from deals with the facilities company now known as African Global Operations.
WATCH LIVE: Nelson Mandela Foundation makes case for banning old SA flag
The Equality Court is hearing arguments on Monday morning on why the Nelson Mandela Foundation wants the old apartheid-era flag banned and decalred hate speech.
United Nations gives Mozambique $13m for Cyclone Kenneth damage
Cyclone Kenneth hit the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado late on Thursday, flattening entire villages with winds of up to 280km/h.
