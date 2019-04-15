The Weekend Politics Wrap

15 April 2019 8:57 PM

Guest : Solly Moeng 23 days left till the May 8th election. And campaigning is heating up. Politicians on the campaign trail is now a daily occurrence. And many of them are talking long enough to put their feet firmly in their mouths. So, as we usually do on a monday night. We bring on commentator and brand strategist Solly Moeng to tell us who said what, who said it best, and who did it worst...