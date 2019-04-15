SA Plunges in Gender Wage Equality Rankings

15 April 2019 9:38 PM

Guest : Prof Anita Bosch | Researcher: Women in the workplace at University of Stellenbosch Business School | The 2018 World Economic Forum Global Gender Report ranks South Africa’s gender equality 19th out of 149 countries, but on the element of wage equality for similar work the ranking plunges to 117th. In her latest research on the gender pay gap in South Africa, The University Of Stellenbosch Business School's Prof Anita Bosch says corporate board members and investors can exercise “responsible activism” to address gender-based wage inequality in the companies they lead or invest in. What are some of the reasons companies use to justify paying women less than men?