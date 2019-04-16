16 April 2019 8:33 PM

Guest : Nick Ansell Jeanette Damon Residents of the Muizenberg, Hout Bay & Kirstenhof suburbs know her as "Teardrop" her, Modus Operandi is simple & effective. She targets unsuspecting drivers, usually single males, she requests a lift & once they've hit the road she gets acquainted & then demands money. If the driver refuses she makes a helluva scene & threatens to accuse the driver of rape. Most drivers just pay up to avoid trouble. She also approaches people in shopping centres and has been known to assault individuals and make massive scenes if she doesn't get cash. Tonight we are joined by Jeanette Damon who had a run in with "Tear Drop" whose real name is Nicome van Noorwyk and Nick Ansill from Premier Security who knows TearDrop and has had regular contact with her through his work.