Judge Kathleen Satchwell

Guest : Kathy Satchwell Kathy Satchwell is a retired Judge of the High Court of South Africa. She was a prominent human rights attorney in the 1990s who gave evidence before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) on the role of the legal system in contributing to the violations of human rights in South Africa under apartheid. She was appointed as a judge by President Nelson Mandela but is better known to laypeople for her groundbreaking personal win in Satchwell v President of Rep of SA which lead the way for other LGBTI human rights wins. In 2018 she headed the Equal Education Inquiry.
