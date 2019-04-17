Beautiful News Winner

Tonight with Lester Podcast

Guest : Obakeng Molepe Obakeng Molepe captures things you can’t see. The photographer’s technical skills are masterful to no end. But when the artist listens to his inner voice, he goes beyond aesthetics and exposes the crevices of his mind. He's struggled with depression for over three years now, In his series, Ferry, mental health is the main subject. “Depression is like any other chronic illness,” Molepe says. To erase the prejudice against it, he’s bringing its normality into focus. The title of Molepe’s project alludes to the way his mind travels between worlds while battling with mental health issues. “My art has become the way I speak out,” Molepe says. But portraying these struggles isn’t easy. Through deep hues and distorted lines, Molepe creates a range of minimal, intense images open to interpretation. “I rely heavily on my instincts to guide the conversation I create,” he says. “I do not overthink the process.” Depression can be difficult to discuss, but Molepe is never one to shy from weighty subjects. Molepe also tackles topics like gender and religion, to challenge the status quo. Despite his impressive portfolio – he’s been featured in Elle magazine and commissioned by Adidas –Ferry is one of Molepe’s most profound projects to date. Mental health requires accurate representation. With the creative approach of artists like Molepe, we can broaden our understanding and ultimately, ensure healing.

Trying alternative Easter Eggs

17 April 2019 9:57 PM
The Green Party

17 April 2019 9:34 PM
Judge Kathleen Satchwell

17 April 2019 9:30 PM
Dulcie September Podcast

17 April 2019 9:14 PM
DA forced to apologize to Aunty Pat

16 April 2019 9:49 PM
Easter Holiday Bonanza

16 April 2019 9:20 PM
Game Of Thrones

16 April 2019 9:02 PM
TearDrop

16 April 2019 8:33 PM
#BeautifulNews

15 April 2019 9:53 PM
EWN Headlines
Judgment reserved in Comair’s attempt to halt Numsa strike
Judgment reserved in Comair’s attempt to halt Numsa strike

Earlier this week, the airline applied for a court interdict after metal workers union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa served a notice to strike.
Ramaphosa to consider King Dalindyebo pardon
Ramaphosa to consider King Dalindyebo pardon

In 2009, the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced Dalindyebo to an effective 15 years in jail for kidnapping, assault, arson and defeating the ends of justice.
City of Joburg responds to claims over David Tembe’s powers at JMPD
City of Joburg responds to claims over David Tembe’s powers at JMPD

Eyewitness News earlier reported how disgruntled senior metro officers are also at loggerheads with JMPD, accusing David Tembe of misusing resources.
