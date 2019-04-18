The Last Hour : Winston Siljeur Project

18 April 2019 10:31 PM

Guest : Winston Siljeur Project The band came into existence in 2012 as a 7 piece band and has grown into a 14 member entity comprising of a rhythm section: Drums, Percussions, Bass, 2 Auxiliary Keyboards, Piano and guitar, a brass section, 2 Trumpets, Alto Saxophone and a Trombone and a 4 piece vocal section. The band’s repertoire is well diverse stretching from well - known covers in the different genres of Pop, R&B, House music and the different styles of jazz. He joins us live in the CapeTalk studios