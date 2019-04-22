Erin Bates : State Capture

22 April 2019 9:49 PM

Guest : Erin Bates Erin Bates is a reporter for news channel eNCA. You may recognise the name from her wall-to-wall coverage of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. She happens to be visiting in Cape Town, And when I heard that, I jumped at the chance to get her in studio to talk to us about State Capture, the people behind the scenes, and where she sees the Inquiry going. She joins us live from our GreenPoint studios for a chat on what it;s been like covering one of the biggest stories in South Africa