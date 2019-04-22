Tonight with Lester Podcast

Erin Bates : State Capture


Guest : Erin Bates Erin Bates is a reporter for news channel eNCA. You may recognise the name from her wall-to-wall coverage of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. She happens to be visiting in Cape Town, And when I heard that, I jumped at the chance to get her in studio to talk to us about State Capture, the people behind the scenes, and where she sees the Inquiry going. She joins us live from our GreenPoint studios for a chat on what it;s been like covering one of the biggest stories in South Africa

This Week in Science

This Week in Science

21 April 2019 10:58 PM
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

21 April 2019 10:33 PM
Post Two Oceans Recovery

Post Two Oceans Recovery

21 April 2019 9:58 PM
Trains on Fire at Cape Town Station

Trains on Fire at Cape Town Station

21 April 2019 9:31 PM
The Last Hour : Winston Siljeur Project

The Last Hour : Winston Siljeur Project

18 April 2019 10:31 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

18 April 2019 9:06 PM
Easter Traffic

Easter Traffic

18 April 2019 8:32 PM
Beautiful News Winner

Beautiful News Winner

17 April 2019 9:59 PM
Trying alternative Easter Eggs

Trying alternative Easter Eggs

17 April 2019 9:57 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk

The world’s biggest classical star, Andrea Bocelli, performs on the 22nd of April at Val de Vie Estate to a sold-out concert.

EWN Headlines
Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in attacks
Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in attacks

There has been no claim of responsibility for Sunday’s attacks but suspicion is focusing on Islamist militants in the Buddhist-majority country.
Iran denounces 'illegal' US sanctions as oil waivers end
Iran denounces 'illegal' US sanctions as oil waivers end

The United States said it would start imposing sanctions on countries such as India, China and Turkey that buy Iranian oil.
Sudan's military council and opposition wrangle over transition
Sudan's military council and opposition wrangle over transition

The ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) warned on Monday against people blocking roads and limiting the movement of citizens, signalling a possible move against thousands of protesters.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us