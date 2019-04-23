23 April 2019 8:56 PM

Guests : Winnie Kunene | Money Life Coach Nokubonga Komako An interesting article I came across on Women24. The writer quotes a person who says now that she's gainfully employed, her mother wants her to pay a monthly pay back for all the years of feeding, clothing, schooling. I know any many families there's a tradition that when you start working, and are still living under your folks roof, you know you pay rent. That's what I did. And that's what many of my friends had to do. But at the same time we know of the phenomena of Black Tax. if you don't know what Black Tax is - it's particular Black Professionals, who when starting working, a lot of their salary goes back home. To feed, clothe, and school other members of the family. Many, describe it as a burden, others say they know its a responsibility to help uplift the family. But the practice has also been blamed for young black professionals for not moving up into the middle class. It's such a phenomena that there's been academic research done on the practice. Nokubonga Komako’s Honours dissertation examined the phenomenon of “Black Tax” and whether it is a responsibility or a burden. Her research findings suggest that Black people are born into “Black Tax”. And don't have a choice.