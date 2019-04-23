Tonight with Lester Podcast

Ocean View Tin Can Collection


Guest : Vasco Vigis The Ocean View Tin Drive takes place this Saturday 27th April in Ocean View. It's an initiative started in 2018 by community activist Vasco Vigis . The aim is to collect tinned goods from Ocean View residents and to distribute it to needy Ocean View residents. A instance of locals helping each other. It all started after the protest against gang killings in the area & like minded residents decided to do random acts of kindness to inculcate a culture of self help. A local uncle known as Uncle Jurries knows who needs a helping hand and makes sure they get the parcels. last year they collected enough food for +- 250 food parcels plus a surplus that was distributed to 2 orphanages & a centre for handicapped persons in the Ocean View community

23 April 2019
23 April 2019 9:26 PM
23 April 2019 8:56 PM
22 April 2019 9:49 PM
21 April 2019 10:58 PM
21 April 2019 10:33 PM
21 April 2019 9:58 PM
21 April 2019 9:31 PM
18 April 2019 10:31 PM
