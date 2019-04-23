Beautiful News

23 April 2019 9:50 PM

Guests : Thabo Dube It was five minutes to midnight. Thabo Dube remembers the exact moment his life changed. He was on the back of a motorbike, when in an instant, he hit the ground. After colliding with another bike, Dube's right leg had to be amputated and he was confined to a hospital bed for nine months. The accident wrecked his body. But it was nothing compared to what it did to his mind. Dube started buying cheap T-shirts and printing on them. 'With a T-shirt like this, who needs a leg?' they read. It was an unusual pursuit, but it kept him motivated to take on each day. Soon, Dube's sartorial interest expanded to leather crafting by stitching wallets from offcuts. Conceptualising new designs gave Dube a reason to get up each morning. His venture has now grown into a bag business called LETZ. Amina Abrahams Amina Abrahams never thought making atchar would change her life. But the world is full of surprises – not always the good kind. All at once, her marriage fell apart and she was retrenched. Abrahams was hit with a conundrum. Abrahams had no income and two young children to feed. She was desperate to stay afloat. So with a recipe handed down from her favourite aunt, Abrahams began selling pickles. Though she had no background in business, Abrahams filled her first bottles with handcut lemon preserves and hoped for the best. Blending aromatic spices, rich oils, and finely-chopped fruit and vegetables turned into a daily ritual. Soon, her mixtures were a favourite in her neighbourhood of Kensington, Cape Town. With the encouragement of her loved ones, Abrahams' Exotic Taste began its journey to the shelves of local grocery shops. Today, the entrepreneur's blends can be found in 51 stores across the Western Cape, with companies such as Shoprite supporting her success. Jay Caboz Superheroes and fantastical creatures walk among us. They're quirky. They're confident. They're cosplayers. And award-winning photojournalist Jay Caboz is documenting their journey. A combination of the words costume and play, the performance art allows people to embody a fictional character. Though the unique activity originated in Japan, it is attracting an ever-growing global community. Caboz created the Cos We Play project, an initiative that captures the stories of South African cosplayers and the characters they adopt. Many go to extreme lengths to create a perfect imitation of fiction, and Caboz is compelled to take a deeper look. Manuela Wall Life in the city is like living in an advertisement. Giant billboards line congested highways, fill shopping malls, and cover apartment block windows. Made from metres of synthetic material, they turn to waste once the ad is over. When Manuela Wall looks up at these commercial vinyls, she doesn't see the product they're selling. Instead, she recognises an opportunity to turn a concrete jungle into an urban oasis. Wall left her home in Germany to pursue her passion for gardening. She had little space and barely any sun to satisfy her green fingers. On arrival in Cape Town, Wall discovered Soil For Life – an organisation that teaches communities to grow their own food. Dee Hendrickx Rescuing animals isn't all love and cuddles. Dee Hendrickx braves heartbreak every time she takes in a parrot. The keen intelligence, sociability, and exotic looks of these birds intensify their appeal as pets. But the amount of care they require can't always be met, which is why they're brought to Hendrickx in horrific conditions. When humans fail to understand them, the birds suffer. Four years ago, Hendrickx founded Brainy Birds, a sanctuary for parrots. Her love for the species has spanned her entire life. When she learnt of the unnatural circumstances that parrots endure in cages, she turned her passion into action. Today, she has over 200 of them in her care. From booming macaws and witty African greys to the littlest cockatiel, Hendrickx knows every one by name.