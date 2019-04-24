Tonight with Lester Podcast

Guest : Dr Corne Mulder The Freedom Front Plus has its sights set on being kingmaker in the Western Cape, hoping to govern the province along with the Democratic Alliance (DA) after May’s General Election. The optimistic party, which describes itself as standing up for minority groups’ rights, currently has no seats in the Provincial Legislature. But it believes the DA will be brought below the 50 percent plus one threshold it needs to govern by itself. The Freedom Front’s provincial leader Corne Mulder says the party’s game plan is to target voters who may have become disillusioned by the DA, which currently governs the province, and to get at least two seats in the legislature. Mulder has reasons to be optimistic. The electoral field in the Western Cape is diverse and wide open. The ANC, Patricia De Lille’s Good Party, the EFF, and the African Christian Democratic Party, have been campaigning on tickets to bring the DA below 50 percent so that the coalition horse-trading can begin.

24 April 2019 9:53 PM
24 April 2019 9:44 PM
24 April 2019 9:36 PM
24 April 2019 8:49 PM
23 April 2019 9:50 PM
23 April 2019 9:42 PM
23 April 2019 9:26 PM
23 April 2019 8:56 PM
22 April 2019 9:49 PM
EWN Headlines
Another cyclone expected to hit Mozambique on Thursday
Another cyclone expected to hit Mozambique on Thursday

Weather forecasters say Cyclone Kenneth will bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and waves of several metres to the southern African nation, which is still reeling from the effects of Cyclone Idai.

Alan Winde urges DA voters not to allow an ANC-EFF coalition in WC
Alan Winde urges DA voters not to allow an ANC-EFF coalition in WC

One of the DA's elections messages has been a warning about an ANC and EFF coalition that could take over control of the Western Cape.
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money

This is the third failed challenge of the order that set aside his pension agreement and ordered that he pay back the R11 million already doled out to him.
