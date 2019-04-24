Tonight with Lester Podcast

Beautiful News Winner


Guest : Thabo Dube He was on the back of a motorbike, when in an instant, he hit the ground. After colliding with another bike, Dube’s right leg had to be amputated and he was confined to a hospital bed for nine months. The accident wrecked his body. But it was nothing compared to what it did to his mind. Dube started buying cheap T-shirts and printing on them. ‘With a T-shirt like this, who needs a leg?’ they read. It was an unusual pursuit, but it kept him motivated to take on each day. Soon, Dube’s sartorial interest expanded to leather crafting by stitching wallets from offcuts. Conceptualising new designs gave Dube a reason to get up each morning. His venture has now grown into a bag business called LETZ.

Dulcie September podcast

24 April 2019 9:44 PM
Tech Talk with Nazareen

24 April 2019 9:36 PM
Freedom Front Plus

24 April 2019 9:11 PM
Uproar of "Coloured Women" study

24 April 2019 8:49 PM
Beautiful News

23 April 2019 9:50 PM
Ocean View Tin Can Collection

23 April 2019 9:42 PM
World Book Day

23 April 2019 9:26 PM
Black Tax

23 April 2019 8:56 PM
Erin Bates : State Capture

22 April 2019 9:49 PM
Another cyclone expected to hit Mozambique on Thursday
Weather forecasters say Cyclone Kenneth will bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and waves of several metres to the southern African nation, which is still reeling from the effects of Cyclone Idai.

Alan Winde urges DA voters not to allow an ANC-EFF coalition in WC
One of the DA's elections messages has been a warning about an ANC and EFF coalition that could take over control of the Western Cape.
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money
This is the third failed challenge of the order that set aside his pension agreement and ordered that he pay back the R11 million already doled out to him.
