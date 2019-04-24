Beautiful News Winner

24 April 2019 9:53 PM

Guest : Thabo Dube He was on the back of a motorbike, when in an instant, he hit the ground. After colliding with another bike, Dube’s right leg had to be amputated and he was confined to a hospital bed for nine months. The accident wrecked his body. But it was nothing compared to what it did to his mind. Dube started buying cheap T-shirts and printing on them. ‘With a T-shirt like this, who needs a leg?’ they read. It was an unusual pursuit, but it kept him motivated to take on each day. Soon, Dube’s sartorial interest expanded to leather crafting by stitching wallets from offcuts. Conceptualising new designs gave Dube a reason to get up each morning. His venture has now grown into a bag business called LETZ.