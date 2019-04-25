Tonight with Lester Podcast

Things to do this Freedom Day


Guest : Sindile Mavundla #Ride4Freedom 27 April marks Freedom Day an iconic celebration and commemoration of the first postapartheid elections held in 1994. #Ride4Freedom is a fun social ride aimed to celebrate the freedom of being on two wheels while connecting people and communities by bridging the apartheid spatial divide. The event is further aimed to make ‘owning a bike’ relative and important in both affluent and marginalised communities. The ride will start at the Velokhaya Life Cycling Academy the oldest cycling academy in South Africa with a 10km ride through historic areas of Khayelitsha and further include lunch at Cape Towns leading Tshiya Nyama ‘Rands Cape Town’. Being a free social ride, we kindly request riders to cover their own refreshments at respective stops throughout the ride. #Ride4Freedom is open to entry, semi-pro and pro cyclists both young and old. *Please bring your own bike* Guest : Robin Tindal Freedom Paddle on Freedom Day, Entries for the second edition of the Freedom Paddle on Freedom Day, Saturday 27th April have already doubled the entry received for the inaugural event last year, with the race organisers hoping to set a new record for a Cape surfski race entry. Last year 120 surfski paddlers took part in the 27km surfski race from the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town around Robben Island and back, and so far 237 entries had been confirmed for the 2019 race. The record entry for a Cape surfski event is 305, set in the heyday of exploding interest in surfski paddling in 2003 at Billy Harker's surfski series grading race at Fish Hoek. The Freedom Paddle has been bolstered by being awarded the Canoeing South Africa double ski championships for 2019, and in an unusual move, the national single ski champs will be held in the Cape the day after the Freedom Paddle. The race was started last year as an opportunity for surfski paddlers to pay tribute to the legacy of former president Nelson Mandela on Freedom Day, by paddling around the island where he spent 18 of his 27 years of imprisonment. Joining us on the line is organiser Robin Tindal

The Last Hour : Synergy of The Unknown (S.O.T.U)

The Last Hour : Synergy of The Unknown (S.O.T.U)

25 April 2019 9:55 PM
Hiking With Tim Lundy

Hiking With Tim Lundy

25 April 2019 9:40 PM
Evicted Farm workers

Evicted Farm workers

25 April 2019 8:34 PM
Beautiful News Winner

Beautiful News Winner

24 April 2019 9:53 PM
Dulcie September podcast

Dulcie September podcast

24 April 2019 9:44 PM
Tech Talk with Nazareen

Tech Talk with Nazareen

24 April 2019 9:36 PM
Freedom Front Plus

Freedom Front Plus

24 April 2019 9:11 PM
Uproar of "Coloured Women" study

Uproar of "Coloured Women" study

24 April 2019 8:49 PM
Beautiful News

Beautiful News

23 April 2019 9:50 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
Monster Jam
Monster Jam

BIG NEWS: Monsters are headed to the mother city.

EWN Headlines
'We are being forced from our native country' - whites-only community
'We are being forced from our native country' - whites-only community

Eureka Movement founder Adriaan Nieuwoudt said black economic empowerment was implemented at the expense of white South Africans.

Winter is coming: Gauteng residents urged to save water, despite heavy rain
Winter is coming: Gauteng residents urged to save water, despite heavy rain

The water and sanitation department said while dam levels were rising due to heavy downpours, the levels would only be sustainable depending on the rate of consumption.

HRW laments sex-for-aid trade faced by Mozambican cyclone survivors
HRW laments sex-for-aid trade faced by Mozambican cyclone survivors

'The sexual exploitation of women struggling to feed their families after Cyclone Idai is revolting and cruel and should be stopped immediately.'
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us