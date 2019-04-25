The Last Hour : Synergy of The Unknown (S.O.T.U)

25 April 2019 9:55 PM

Synergy of The Unknown (S.O.T.U) is a Cape Town based band formed in 2019, comprised of members from various parts of South Africa. The name represents the coming together of each individual and their musical influences - a synergy, if you will. The groups sound resonates in various genres such as Neo Soul, RnB, HipHop and Modern Jazz with influences including Jill Scott, Lauren Hill, Hiatus Kaiyote, Robert Glasper, Fred Hammond, Musiq Soulchild and many more. Although newly formed, the members are highly experienced within the Cape Town music scene having performed at various well known venues such as the Crypt, Piano Bar, the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre, Artscape Theatre as well as the Baxter Theatre. The majority of the members of this fresh 11 piece band have also performed at the world famous Cape Town International Jazz Festival, Jazz on the Rocks, HEART FM music festival and some having performed with Hugh Masekela, Gloria Bosman and at the HIFA festival in Zimbabwe. S.O.T.U is currently compiling an EPK and will soon be releasing their debut single. Diarise the launch of this promising collective on May 3rd 2019 at Selective Hearing, 189 Buitengracht in Gardens, Cape Town.