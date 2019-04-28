Tonight with Lester Podcast

Debt write off


Guest : Matthys Potgieter | Marketing Manager at DebtSafe The National Credit Amendment Bill, which gives the National Credit Regulator the power to write off debts of up to R50,000, has been passed by parliament and is waiting only for President Cyril Ramaphosa's signature to become law. But although 9.4-million people may benefit, it won't be for long, says Coovadia. "Let's not run away from the fact that the demand for credit is not going to go down until we address broader socioeconomic issues," he says. The so-called "debt forgiveness" law will make life harder for everyone except loan sharks. "If we start sending out the sorts of messages that say that under certain circumstances debt will be expunged, then we're creating moral havoc in the sector," says Coovadia. It will introduce more risk into the system.

28 April 2019 11:31 PM
28 April 2019 9:58 PM
28 April 2019 9:34 PM
25 April 2019 9:55 PM
25 April 2019 9:40 PM
25 April 2019 8:59 PM
25 April 2019 8:34 PM
24 April 2019 9:53 PM
24 April 2019 9:44 PM
Mozambique braces for violent floods after Cyclone Kenneth
The first floods have already been seen in some parts of Pemba, the capital of Cabo Delgado province, as well as in surrounding areas, lashed by heavy rain since daybreak, AFP journalists reported.
Abducted SA journalist pleads for help in survival video
Abducted South African journalist Shiraaz Mohamed says he fears for his life in a video received by the Gift of the Givers. The organisation received the video earlier this month which it says is a promising move towards bringing the journalist back to South Africa.
Maimane visits KZN flood victims, pledges aid from DA
DA leader Mmusi Maimane visited Shallcross in Durban with DA Federal Chair Athol Trolip and KZN Premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango.
