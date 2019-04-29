Tonight with Lester Podcast

In love & in a wheelchair


Guests : Makgosi Letimile                Welston Malgas We know how dating, finding love, finding compassion, or even just finding a release for a sexual itch to scratch is often very difficult. And for disabled, or differently abled people, it's often more difficult. There's the able-ism of abled bodied people. And incorrect equating of a physical disability to a mental one. And also this notion that disabled people are looking for people to help them. There's also the issue of if you're online dating, should you disclose that you're disabled? Does it matter? Are people automatically going to reject you if you disclose? Or is there an opportunity that after you've built up an on line report, that person's mind is then changed. Tonight we are joined by Makgosi Letimile on the line & Welston Malgas here in studio. Two people who are wheelchair bound and they've decided to let us in to their world.

Beautiful News

Beautiful News

29 April 2019 9:53 PM
Weekly Politics Wrap

Weekly Politics Wrap

29 April 2019 9:29 PM
Science Link

Science Link

28 April 2019 11:31 PM
Debt write off

Debt write off

28 April 2019 10:38 PM
Run My Errand

Run My Errand

28 April 2019 9:58 PM
Captured SA photographer is still alive, says Gift of the Givers

Captured SA photographer is still alive, says Gift of the Givers

28 April 2019 9:34 PM
The Last Hour : Synergy of The Unknown (S.O.T.U)

The Last Hour : Synergy of The Unknown (S.O.T.U)

25 April 2019 9:55 PM
Hiking With Tim Lundy

Hiking With Tim Lundy

25 April 2019 9:40 PM
Things to do this Freedom Day

Things to do this Freedom Day

25 April 2019 8:59 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Banning apartheid flag would be unlawful - AfriForum
Banning apartheid flag would be unlawful - AfriForum

AfriForum argued in court that the law only prohibits hate speech which refers to words and not symbols.
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest elections
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest elections

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) tried to have the BLF deregistered as a political party in the High Court, however, the merits of the case were not argued.
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of elections
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of elections

A group of people waiting for emergency relief food parcels have told EWN they’re disappointed and may punish the governing party at the polls.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us