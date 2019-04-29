In love & in a wheelchair

29 April 2019 9:03 PM

Guests : Makgosi Letimile Welston Malgas We know how dating, finding love, finding compassion, or even just finding a release for a sexual itch to scratch is often very difficult. And for disabled, or differently abled people, it's often more difficult. There's the able-ism of abled bodied people. And incorrect equating of a physical disability to a mental one. And also this notion that disabled people are looking for people to help them. There's also the issue of if you're online dating, should you disclose that you're disabled? Does it matter? Are people automatically going to reject you if you disclose? Or is there an opportunity that after you've built up an on line report, that person's mind is then changed. Tonight we are joined by Makgosi Letimile on the line & Welston Malgas here in studio. Two people who are wheelchair bound and they've decided to let us in to their world.