Guest : Solly Moeng It's our weekly look at the last week in electoral campaigning. Brand Strategist and Commentator Solly Moeng is here to explain to us who said what? Who made campaign blunders where? And what does it mean when it comes to influencing you the voter.
Weekly Politics Wrap
