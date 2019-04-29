Beautiful News

Tonight with Lester Podcast

Guests : Khulile Vilakazi-Ofosu “Mommy, please make my hair flowy.” The question startled Khulile Vilakazi-Ofosu. She’d only ever seen her daughter’s afro as beautiful and couldn’t understand why she’d want to change. Until Vilakazi-Ofosu took a closer look at her daughter’s dolls with sleek blonde manes – none of them reflected children of colour. Vilakazi-Ofosu knew the impact of hair on self-confidence, having worked with Caroline Hlahla to manufacture natural textured hair extensions. Their experience inspired the duo to create the Sibahle Collection – a range of dolls with natural hair. Each aspect of the design, from facial features to clothing, bears resemblance to local cultures and traditional attire. The selection includes dolls with albinism and vitiligo, afros and braids Keamogetswe Masango Keamogetswe Masango had never seen shoes with wheels before. Flashes of colour caught the child’s eye as a team of roller skaters flew past. Captivated by their theatrics, she laced up a pair and joined the twirling and jumping. It didn’t take long to sync up with their moves. After years of loneliness, Masango had found connection. In 2015, she joined Roller Skate South Africa. With artistic skating, the organisation transforms the sport into a creative outlet for her. The trend has swept across the country, providing youngsters like Masango with invigorating opportunities for expression. These skaters relish their time to perform, adding their own flair to their routines by dressing up in traditional clothing. Hours of practice result in a spectacle of movement. Khensani de Klerk It’s been 25 years since South Africa’s first democratic election. Legally, we have the freedom to live wherever we choose. But the scars of the Group Areas Act are slow to recover. From the tin structures in Gugulethu to the mansions in Umhlanga, communities are still segregated by class and colour. Together with a friend Khensani De Klerk founded Matri-Archi(tecture), a collective rethinking the structure of our cities. The team consists of 12 talented individuals, from researchers and designers to filmmakers and a lawyer. Together, they promote inclusive city development and provide spatial education. Since 2018, they’ve hosted workshops in Switzerland, collaborated with Nairobi Design Week, and built a digital network that spans the globe. Zola Ngxakeni Dressed in a slick kit, Zola Ngxakeni balances his bike on its back wheel. Children call out his name as he cycles through the community of Kayamandi, Stellenbosch. When Ngxakeni started competing, he never set out to become a role model. Instead, riding was a form of escape. Ngxakeni spent his childhood roaming on two wheels alongside his friends. A local pump track offered the kids the opportunity to try out their biking tricks. There, Ngxakeni landed the jumps with ease. As his skills improved, his horizons widened. Ngxakeni transitioned from BMX competitions to mountain biking. The sport gave him the courage to persevere. In 2018, he took on his most gruelling race yet, the Cape Epic. Despite only four months of preparation under his belt, Ngxakeni crossed the finish line.

Weekly Politics Wrap

29 April 2019 9:29 PM
In love & in a wheelchair

29 April 2019 9:03 PM
Science Link

28 April 2019 11:31 PM
Debt write off

28 April 2019 10:38 PM
Run My Errand

28 April 2019 9:58 PM
Captured SA photographer is still alive, says Gift of the Givers

28 April 2019 9:34 PM
The Last Hour : Synergy of The Unknown (S.O.T.U)

25 April 2019 9:55 PM
Hiking With Tim Lundy

25 April 2019 9:40 PM
Things to do this Freedom Day

25 April 2019 8:59 PM
EWN Headlines
Banning apartheid flag would be unlawful - AfriForum
Banning apartheid flag would be unlawful - AfriForum

AfriForum argued in court that the law only prohibits hate speech which refers to words and not symbols.
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest elections
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest elections

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) tried to have the BLF deregistered as a political party in the High Court, however, the merits of the case were not argued.
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of elections
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of elections

A group of people waiting for emergency relief food parcels have told EWN they’re disappointed and may punish the governing party at the polls.
