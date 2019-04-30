Guest : Prof Eugene Cloete Stellenbosch University has issued an apology for the research on the cognitive functioning of coloured women conducted by the University's Sports Science department. the research paper has been severely criticised in many quarters for its racist tone. joining us on the line is Prof Eugene Cloete ,Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research, Innovation and Postgraduate Studies Guest : Angelo Fick , Director of Research at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute in Johannesburg also joins us on the line from Johannesburg.
Stellenbosch University apologises
