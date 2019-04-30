Motivational Guru

Guest : Madineyah Isaacs Is Life Coaching the new Therapy. It's something that we want to explore. There are often issues with ourselves that we struggle to grapple with. Whether financial, personal, relationship-wise. We're all looking for a little help. But, many of us don't want to open up to therapy, for all the connatations that come with that. I for one endorse therapy. I believe every single person should make time to open ourselves up to questioning and critique. But life coaching is being seen as a maybe, softer alternative. Madineyah Isaacs, is a South African - based in New York in the US.
