Guest : Juliano Fiori Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Tuesday he had begun the “final phase” of his plan to oust President Nicolas Maduro, calling on Venezuelans and the military to back him to end Maduro’s “usurpation”. A Reuters journalist later saw Guaido near the La Carlota air force base in Caracas, surrounded by a group of men in uniform. Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez tweeted that the government was confronting a small group of “military traitors” seeking to promote a coup. Joining us on the line from Rio de Janero is Juliano Fiori, a writer and researcher covering humanitarian affairs & Latin America politics
Juliano Fiori on Venezuela
