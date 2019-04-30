Tonight with Lester Podcast

Juliano Fiori on Venezuela


Guest : Juliano Fiori Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Tuesday he had begun the “final phase” of his plan to oust President Nicolas Maduro, calling on Venezuelans and the military to back him to end Maduro’s “usurpation”. A Reuters journalist later saw Guaido near the La Carlota air force base in Caracas, surrounded by a group of men in uniform. Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez tweeted that the government was confronting a small group of “military traitors” seeking to promote a coup. Joining us on the line from Rio de Janero is Juliano Fiori, a writer and researcher covering humanitarian affairs & Latin America politics

30 April 2019 9:34 PM
30 April 2019 8:46 PM
29 April 2019 9:53 PM
29 April 2019 9:29 PM
29 April 2019 9:03 PM
28 April 2019 11:31 PM
28 April 2019 10:38 PM
28 April 2019 9:58 PM
28 April 2019 9:34 PM
EWN Headlines
Stellenbosch University apologises for study on coloured women
The study found that low education levels and unhealthy lifestyle behaviours were a contributing factor to low cognitive functioning.
The less said the better for abducted Shiraaz Mohamed - Sisulu
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she wouldn't discuss South African government policy on negotiating ransoms because that could jeopardise the lives of hostages.
1 injured as protesters clash with police in eThekwini municipal workers’ strike
eThekwini employees are demanding a response to their claims that promotions are only being given to former liberation fighters.
