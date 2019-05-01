Tonight with Lester Podcast

Caster Ruling


Guest : Cheryl Roberts              Madeline Pape The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday rejected Caster Semenya's challenge against IAAF rules forcing her to lower her testosterone levels to compete with women, even as judges labelled the regulations "discriminatory." The three judge panel found that the rules targeting athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD) were "discriminatory" but that "such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics". The IAAF says the rules are essential to preserve a level playing field and ensure that all female athletes can see "a path to success." We're pulling together plenty of reaction.

Mr Gay World

1 May 2019 10:07 PM
Beautiful News

1 May 2019 10:03 PM
Dulcie September Podcast EP6

1 May 2019 9:49 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

1 May 2019 8:59 PM
Juliano Fiori on Venezuela

30 April 2019 9:52 PM
Motivational Guru

30 April 2019 9:34 PM
Stellenbosch University apologises

30 April 2019 8:46 PM
Beautiful News

29 April 2019 9:53 PM
Weekly Politics Wrap

29 April 2019 9:29 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Blade Nzimande calls on workers to give ANC decisive poll victory
But SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said this was not a blank cheque as the alliance would hold the ANC to account.
Julius Malema: Cyril Ramaphosa belongs in prison
EFF leader Julius Malema says President Ramaphosa says that President Ramaphosa has not answered for the Marikana massacre, which claimed the lives of 34 miners.

Stellenbosch Univ apologises, promises probe into study on coloured women
The study claimed that ‘low education levels and unhealthy lifestyle behaviours’ among coloured South African women were a contributing factor to low cognitive functioning.

