Caster Ruling

1 May 2019 8:44 PM

Guest : Cheryl Roberts Madeline Pape The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday rejected Caster Semenya's challenge against IAAF rules forcing her to lower her testosterone levels to compete with women, even as judges labelled the regulations "discriminatory." The three judge panel found that the rules targeting athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD) were "discriminatory" but that "such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics". The IAAF says the rules are essential to preserve a level playing field and ensure that all female athletes can see "a path to success." We're pulling together plenty of reaction.