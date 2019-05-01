Beautiful News

1 May 2019 10:03 PM

Guest : Khensani De Klerk It’s been 25 years since South Africa’s first democratic election. Legally, we have the freedom to live wherever we choose. But the scars of the Group Areas Act are slow to recover. From the tin structures in Gugulethu to the mansions in Umhlanga, communities are still segregated by class and colour. Together with a friend Khensani De Klerk founded Matri-Archi(tecture), a collective rethinking the structure of our cities. The team consists of 12 talented individuals, from researchers and designers to filmmakers and a lawyer. Together, they promote inclusive city development and provide spatial education. Since 2018, they’ve hosted workshops in Switzerland, collaborated with Nairobi Design Week, and built a digital network that spans the globe.