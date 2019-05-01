1 May 2019 10:07 PM

The Mr Gay World which is running from 28 April to 5 May & will be the 4th time it;s being held in Africa during it's 11 year history & events have been held in a varitey of venues across the Cape. There are 22 contestants in this years competition with entrants from India to Venezuela. Joining us in studio tonight is Mr Gay Namibia, Rivelino Ronaldo Reinecke & Mr Gay Peru , Jorge Seminaro . Joining them is Eric Butter, president and founder of Mr Gay World This years event was supposed to be held in Hong Kong but a clampdown against LGBTQ events by Chinese authorities forced organisors to find an alternative venue. And as Cape Town we are more than happy to welcome them to our city.