You Gotta Vote

2 May 2019 9:04 PM

Guest : Clinton Bridgeford Grid Worldwide, a Jhb based media company has launched an interesting initiative to get South Africans to vote. using controversial phrases uttered by politicians like the Helen Zille's “Colonialism wasn’t all bad” “The ANC is more important than the Constitution” a classic credited to Jacob Zuma. The pay-off line being “If you don’t vote, you may as well agree”. The posters were put up in the JHB, Pretoria & Cape Town CBD