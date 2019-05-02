Election Stress

2 May 2019 9:07 PM

Guest : Shouqat Mugjenker The ongoing economic uncertainty and discord in SA, in especially an election year, can be a recipe for increased mental health risk say experts. In a recent poll conducted by mental health advocate, Pharma Dynamics, more than 75% of South Africans said they regarded the future of the country as a significant source of stress. More than 66% are stressed about the current political situation and 30% about the upcoming election. A further 40% are also suffering from politics-related insomnia. joining us on the line is Shaouqat Mugjenker, Mental Health Portfolio Manager at Pharma Dynamics to discuss this issue