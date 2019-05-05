Buying A House

5 May 2019 10:32 PM

Guest : Rhys Dyer For many South Africans, the dream of owning a home, was just that, a dream. The dream to own one’s own space is a universal one. Whether it be as an investment, as security, shelter or as a base to build a life, a family and a future. At this moment in South Africa, we are in the thick of a buyer’s market and it’s a wonderful time to be a first-time home buyer. There is a perfect balance in the property market that favours the first time-home owner, creating an opportunity for a new generation of South Africans to realise their home ownership dreams. A deposit has been a huge barrier to entry for many first-time home buyers. With a 0% deposit, this opens the way for many aspiring home owners to purchase their own home, without saving for a deposit. Qualifying for a 100% home loan means that a dream home can be bought immediately. The joy and investment opportunity that comes from owning a home is now within reach.