Buying A House

Guest : Rhys Dyer For many South Africans, the dream of owning a home, was just that, a dream. The dream to own one’s own space is a universal one. Whether it be as an investment, as security, shelter or as a base to build a life, a family and a future. At this moment in South Africa, we are in the thick of a buyer’s market and it’s a wonderful time to be a first-time home buyer. There is a perfect balance in the property market that favours the first time-home owner, creating an opportunity for a new generation of South Africans to realise their home ownership dreams. A deposit has been a huge barrier to entry for many first-time home buyers. With a 0% deposit, this opens the way for many aspiring home owners to purchase their own home, without saving for a deposit. Qualifying for a 100% home loan means that a dream home can be bought immediately. The joy and investment opportunity that comes from owning a home is now within reach.

#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Mangosuthu Buthelezi calls on KZN to give IFP widespread support
Mangosuthu Buthelezi calls on KZN to give IFP widespread support

He said the country has been denied overall justice for far too long: “Justice has been denied for far too long and I am not talking specifically about the courts when I mention justice but I am talking about fairness.”
Zuma is SA’s no 1 criminal - followed by Ramaphosa, says Malema
Zuma is SA’s no 1 criminal - followed by Ramaphosa, says Malema

The EFF leader said Cyril Ramaphosa didn’t deserve to be at the Union Buildings as the country’s first citizen.
Ramaphosa offered Shivambu and I positions in Cabinet, says Malema
Ramaphosa offered Shivambu and I positions in Cabinet, says Malema

“Ramaphosa offered me and Shivambu positions in Cabinet when he started as president and we said no."
