Vote in peace?

6 May 2019 8:28 PM

Guest : Roegshanda Pascoe | Chairperson at Manenberg Safety Forum | While many of us are looking forward to a peaceful and event free voting day. Some parts of Cape Town, the reality of gangsterism and gun violence is an every day occurrence, whether its election of not. In Manenberg over the last few days there's been a spate in gang shooting. Community Activist Roegshanda Pascoe joins us live from Manenberg, it's 2 days before the elections, there is a peace of some sorts in the volatile Cape Flats township, will the peace last? During the 2016 local government elections, gang violence flared up while people were voting .Will this election be different? & how are locals feeling about the elections? Will they be voting?