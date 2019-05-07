Youth in Politics

7 May 2019 8:46 PM

Guests : Mabine Seabe - Democratic Alliance Nonceba Mhlauli - The ANC Cameron Arendse - Good Party. The face of politics in South Africa is male. And it's middle aged. Those are the people you will see on the ballot paper tomorrow. But the people running those campaigns. The people who are in the engine rooms of political parties are young people. And with a lot being said about the apathy of young people in this election. Its these young South Africans who are bucking this trend. We speak to campaign staff of the DA, ANC, and the Good party on what its been like on the campaign trail