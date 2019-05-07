Tonight with Lester Podcast

Government 101 - what happens during elections?


Guest : Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town | The fiftth Parliament of South Africa is officially dissolved. The 400 MPs you elected in May 2014 have now come to the end of their term. But what about the President? Is he still in a job?

7 May 2019 9:47 PM
7 May 2019 9:26 PM
7 May 2019 8:46 PM
6 May 2019 10:00 PM
6 May 2019 8:28 PM
5 May 2019 11:03 PM
5 May 2019 10:32 PM
5 May 2019 10:02 PM
5 May 2019 9:46 PM
EWN Headlines
Vote ‘under my umbrella’ – rain predicted for parts of WC tomorrow
Political parties have been campaigning in mostly fair weather, but on Wednesday some voters can expect to brave cold and wet conditions.
The Guptas had a man inside Transnet - Popo Molefe
Popo Molefe identified the board’s acquisition committee chairperson, Iqbal Sharma, as a compromised person who did not serve Transnet’s interests.
WC ANC has not returned election campaign donation, says Iqbal Survé
In a statement, businessman Iqbal Survé said there had been no formal communication from the ANC in the Western Cape to Sekunjalo about returning his donation.
