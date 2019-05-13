Tonight with Lester Podcast

Forced begging


Guest : Peggy De Kock We received a mail from CapeTalk Listener Peggy de Kock On Saturday 11th May , on corner of Wale and Rose st, outside Atlas Foods. There stood a boy ,about 12 years old, begging. His hands were tied to a cup, so he held out his arms, but could not use his hands at all, they were tied with many layers of thick string. His face was fear and utter despair. I do not have a smart phone so could not take a photo. I phoned Child Line on page 2 of the telephone book,which was answered in Gauteng, Cape Town Child Line only operates Monday to Friday. What do your listeners think I could have done to help this child? Peggy joins on the line to describe the scene.

Mr St. Helena

Mr St. Helena

13 May 2019 10:03 PM
Beautiful News

Beautiful News

13 May 2019 9:28 PM
Eye of the Pangolin

Eye of the Pangolin

13 May 2019 9:02 PM
Noise complaint against Muir Street Mosque

Noise complaint against Muir Street Mosque

13 May 2019 8:33 PM
Election lessons learnt and the way forward

Election lessons learnt and the way forward

12 May 2019 10:11 PM
Rise OF Church Based Party's

Rise OF Church Based Party's

9 May 2019 9:47 PM
Elections Unpacking

Elections Unpacking

9 May 2019 9:35 PM
Sanusha Naidoo

Sanusha Naidoo

9 May 2019 9:27 PM
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

9 May 2019 9:05 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Magashule dismisses claims of fallout between him and Ramaphosa as rumours
Magashule dismisses claims of fallout between him and Ramaphosa as rumours

While the ANC celebrated its 57% bittersweet victory in the national elections, Ace Magashule described as ‘nonsense’ the idea that Ramaphosa was the reason the party managed to retain power.

Tshwane pupil shot, wounded during educational tour
Tshwane pupil shot, wounded during educational tour

It’s understood a group of pupils were travelling back from an educational tour on Monday when they were approached by robbers in Mamelodi while disembarking from their bus.
Nzimande welcomes ConCourt decision on Prasa’s Afro 4000 locomotives
Nzimande welcomes ConCourt decision on Prasa’s Afro 4000 locomotives

The apex court dismissed an application by Swifambo Rail Leasing which had sought leave to appeal a decision to set aside its R3.5 billion contract with the rail agency.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us