Forced begging

13 May 2019 8:24 PM

Guest : Peggy De Kock We received a mail from CapeTalk Listener Peggy de Kock On Saturday 11th May , on corner of Wale and Rose st, outside Atlas Foods. There stood a boy ,about 12 years old, begging. His hands were tied to a cup, so he held out his arms, but could not use his hands at all, they were tied with many layers of thick string. His face was fear and utter despair. I do not have a smart phone so could not take a photo. I phoned Child Line on page 2 of the telephone book,which was answered in Gauteng, Cape Town Child Line only operates Monday to Friday. What do your listeners think I could have done to help this child? Peggy joins on the line to describe the scene.