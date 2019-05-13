Eye of the Pangolin

13 May 2019 9:02 PM

Guest : Bruce Young www.givengain.com Conservationists estimate that one pangolin is poached from the wild every five minutes due to the huge demand from the African and Asian traditional medicine markets. Pangolin.Africa is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the survival of this species. The greatest obstacle we face in our conservation efforts is that many people don’t even know that pangolins exist, let alone realise the urgent need to protect them. So we're making a powerful film to tell the world about pangolins and the urgent need to protect them. Our award-winning filmmakers, Bruce Young and Johan Vermeulen, are travelling across the continent to track down these beguiling creatures about which so little is known and learn from those caring for and studying them. Bruce is best known for co-directing and writing the award-winning 2015 documentary Blood Lions which exposed the South African canned lion hunting industry.