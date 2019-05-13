Mr St. Helena

13 May 2019 10:03 PM

Guest : Billy Leisegang St. Helena island is a remote volcanic outpost in the South Atlantic Ocean midway between South America and Africa. It's famous as the place of Napoleon Bonaparte's exile and death, as commemorated by a now-empty tomb. Climbing destinations include the 699 steps of Jacob's Ladder and Diana's Peak, sheltering endemic plant and animal life. Discovered by the Portuguese navigator João de Nova on May 21, 1502. Diana's Peak is the highest point, at 818 metres. Jacob's Ladder is a staircase leading from Jamestown up the side of Ladder Hill to Ladder Hill Fort. The ladder is all that remains of an cable railway which was built there in the early 1800.