Tonight with Lester Podcast

Robben Island Two Tier Pricing


Guest : Marongoa Ramaboa  INTRODUCTION OF TWO-TIER PRICING FOR ROBBEN ISLAND TOURS Robben Island Museum will be introducing a two-tier pricing system, providing locals with a separate rate from international visitors, that will come into effective from June 2019. The Robben Island tour includes a ferry return trip from Cape Town, transport on the island, a guided island tour and a guided prison tour by an ex-political prisoner. The different pricing structure will provide for additional revenue that will meet rising conservation needs on the island. The island is home to various indigenous birds, reptiles and mammal species – funding from the tours helps to maintain conservation efforts of the ecosystem. The funds generated from the tour fees allows the Robben Island Museum to protect and persevere the Island’s rich history as a World Heritage Site. A world-class heritage site requires a lot of efforts to balance the conservation of the tangible heritage elements with the mission of increasing local access to the Island. General tour prices currently cost R360 per adult and R200 per child under the age of 18 for both locals and internationals. New prices: Locals: R380 per adult, R200 (children age 2-18) International: R550 per adult, R300 (children age 2 -18)

16 May 2019 10:01 PM
16 May 2019 9:35 PM
16 May 2019 9:15 PM
16 May 2019 8:49 PM
16 May 2019 8:36 PM
15 May 2019 10:22 PM
15 May 2019 9:19 PM
15 May 2019 9:02 PM
15 May 2019 3:31 PM
14 May 2019 10:03 PM
