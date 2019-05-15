Tonight with Lester Podcast

Beautiful News


Guest : Zinhle Zulu Zinhle Zulu is a modern day praise poet. She pays tribute to her heritage not only with words, but finely detailed illustrations too. Growing up, she heard extraordinary tales of Zulu culture. Safeguarded by oral tradition, these chronicles of history have been passed down over generations. Through her art, Zulu contributes to the evolution of storytelling. “I want to use my culture as a tool for teaching and uplifting others,” she says. While studying at the Open Window Institute in 2017, Zulu won a Gold Craft Loerie Award for her zine, Holy Hustle. The recognition bolstered her confidence. To continue sharing these vital stories, she founded Zuluvisual. The illustration studio’s projects place a contemporary twist on the proverbs and fables of Zulu heritage. In her work, Zulu depicts her culture using vivid colours and bold textures. Her latest venture is a comic about a heroic young girl, Nandipha, who is tasked with protecting the Zulu Kingdom. In celebrating her heritage, the illustrator is encouraging reading among youth. “Learning to read and write is the foundation to changing the future for the better,” Zulu says. Her tales engage South African audiences and enable children to discover their own stories. “If I can get Zulu kids to read things they can relate to when they see their culture, then I’ve done my job,” she says. With pen in hand, Zulu is advancing the tradition of storytelling

Vietnam

Vietnam

15 May 2019 10:22 PM
Hip Replacement

Hip Replacement

15 May 2019 9:02 PM
W.H.O. in the Congo- first impressions

W.H.O. in the Congo- first impressions

15 May 2019 3:31 PM
Decrimanilising psilocybin mushrooms in Denver USA

Decrimanilising psilocybin mushrooms in Denver USA

14 May 2019 10:03 PM
Carmina Burana

Carmina Burana

14 May 2019 9:46 PM
Madoda Ndlakuse

Madoda Ndlakuse

14 May 2019 9:02 PM
Robben Island Two Tier Pricing

Robben Island Two Tier Pricing

14 May 2019 8:31 PM
Mr St. Helena

Mr St. Helena

13 May 2019 10:03 PM
Beautiful News

Beautiful News

13 May 2019 9:28 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
After making history, SA's Saray Khumalo climbs down Mount Everest
After making history, SA's Saray Khumalo climbs down Mount Everest

Khumalo made history on Thursday morning after becoming the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest.
No joy for consumers as carbon tax to negate expected petrol price drop
No joy for consumers as carbon tax to negate expected petrol price drop

A labour economist said consumers would still be hit hardest even though fuel prices were expected to remain relatively unchanged in the coming weeks.
WATCH LIVE: Mahomedy continues detailing capture of Transnet
WATCH LIVE: Mahomedy continues detailing capture of Transnet

Transnet's acting CEO Mohammed Mahomedy continues with his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry where he is detailing how the parastatal was captured by Gupta-linked executives and firms.
